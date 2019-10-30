U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexis T. Feehly graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Feehly is the daughter of Thomas and Victoria Feehly, of Wilmington, and is a 2019 graduate of Delaware Military Academy.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.