William Henry Middle School participated in a “Stuff the Bug” food drive Oct. 29.

Students at William Henry Middle School stuffed a Volkswagen Beetle with items for the Food Bank of Delaware Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Each homeroom participated in the “Stuff the Bug” food drive, led by the WHMS Student Council and the Minion Ways to Care Club.

Mr. Trice, husband to William Henry Middle School teacher Theresa Trice, brought his Volkswagen “bug” to be stuffed. The food drive is part of a campaign to provide food for Thanksgiving to those who need a little extra help.