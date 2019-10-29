Multiple rounds hit a house and car in the area of Tobacco Road Oct. 27.

Four people reported hearing multiple gunshots outside their home near Camden-Wyoming at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27.

Troopers reported to the area of Tobacco Road, southwest of Wyoming near the town of Willow Grove.

Multiple rounds hit the house and the victim’s car, police said. There were no reports of injuries and no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can call Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.