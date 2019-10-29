Rick and Susan Martin, owners of Postal Connections of Hockessin, were recently awarded for their sales prowess during the brand’s annual convention in Dallas.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Postal Connections,” said Rick Martin. “We love that our business allows us to make deep, meaningful relationships in our community, and we are grateful to receive such encouragement and support from Postal Connections.”

The Martins, who joined the Postal Connections family in 2014, have a history of success with their Postal Connections business, receiving the Rookie of the Year Award for their first year in business. Since the launch of their business, the Martins made their store a valued resource in the community and with local small businesses.

In addition to the service solutions their Postal Connections store provides, the Martins also offer online sales services through their iSOLD It department.

“Rick and Susan are exactly the right entrepreneurs to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Fred Morache, co-owner and COO of Postal Connections. “Their unparalleled commitment to their community and their staff has allowed them to create a successful and viable business. We are looking forward to seeing their continued success in the years to come.”

For more, call 239-1129 or visit postalconnections234.com.