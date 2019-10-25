Near Georgetown

From 7 a.m. on October 28, until 3 p.m. on November 8, pending weather, Shortly Road between Paradise Road and Homestead Road, Georgetown will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Detour Route:

Shortly Road to Paradise Road onto Governor Stockley Road to Hardscrapple Road and return to Shortly Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.