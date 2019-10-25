Law enforcement and the Newport community remain on high alert following an attempted child abduction.

According to the Newport Police Department, officers responded to the area of Augustine Street and East Christian Street in Newport, in reference to possible child abduction on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Upon arrival, police said patrol officers made contact with the 12 year old victim and her mother.

The victim advised that while walking home from Richey Elementary School, in the Red Clay School District, after dismissal at 3:50 p.m. she was grabbed by an unknown male.

The victim was able to break free and later call police.

Police said the suspect is described as a dark skin black male wearing a dark colored shirt with short braided hair.

The suspect was driving a light colored work van with no identifying characteristics.

Newport police urge families to talk with their children about the dangers of walking alone and the importance of being alert to their surroundings.

This incident is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Newport Police Department at (302) 995-1411 or email Patrolman Ryan Jones at Ryan.Jones@cj.state.de.us.