Jack O'Lantern Jamboree tonight, trick-or-treating at businesses Saturday and Steamin' Halloween at Auburn Heights Sunday

Halloween starts this weekend in the Hockessin area with events Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Jack O’Lantern Jamboree Oct. 25

Gateway Garden Center, 7277 Lancaster Pike, hosts the Jack O’Lantern Jamboree Friday, Oct. 25, from dusk to 8 p.m. Parking is at the Police Athletic League next door.

The yearly “competition” lets Gateway employees and Hockessin businesses show off their carving talents and display their jack o’lanterns in the gardens and paths at Gateway.

Guests are invited to stroll through Gateway's “Haunted Woods” to see the carvings and then enjoy toasted marshmallows and warm, fresh apple cider.

As a preview, guests can watch the pumpkins being carved Thursday, Oct. 24.

Halloween in Hockessin trick-or-treating Oct. 26

More than 40 businesses will be handing out treats this year during Halloween in Hockessin Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., organized by the Hockessin Business Association.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and watch for trick-or-treaters.

Steamin’ Halloween at Auburn Heights Oct.27

A kinder, gentler Halloween setting to ensure a fun time for all ages is on track at Steamin’ Halloween at Auburn Heights, 3000 Creek Road, Yorklyn, Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The event features all the regular “steamin’ days” activities, like rides on the authentic steam train and steam-powered cars, along with a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Tickets are $11 to $19 for ages 13 and up, $8 to $16 for ages 12 and under and free for infants.

For details, tickets, and more information, visit auburnheights.org/visit/steamin-days.