First Ascent Design, a full-service marketing agency specializing in digital marketing, has launched its marquee podcast series “Cooler Than Me,” which celebrates and showcases Delaware community leaders and innovators and brings them to a national audience.

The podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and wherever podcasts are found.

“Our goal when creating the series was to highlight the awesome personalities and lives of the people that First Ascent has had the pleasure of meeting and working with over the years with the goal of connecting them to one another and the larger community,” said First Ascent Partner John Himics. “We had a blast recording episodes with all of our guests and we can't wait for everyone to hear them. All of our guests certainly show off why they are cooler than me.”

The first episode welcomed Michelle Fite, of Fite Fashion, to the microphone to discuss sustainable formalwear fashion, building a business from the ground up, as well as anecdotes such as the philosophical debate of whether a hotdog is a sandwich. The second episode, just launched, features Laura Sindoni from SummerCollab. They talk about Sindoni’s career journey from being a practicing attorney to a preschool teacher to her current position at SummerCollab, and transforming educational outcomes for low-income students by equipping community-based institutions to execute extraordinary summer learning programs.

Future podcast episodes will be featuring leaders of large and small Delaware businesses, leaders from community-based organizations making a difference inside Delaware’s social sector, as well as entrepreneurs launching Delaware startups.

For more, visit firstascentdesign.com.