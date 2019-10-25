At its Oct. 22 regular school board meeting, the Caesar Rodney School Board voted 4-0, with one member not present, to name the new elementary school on Briarbush Road in Magnolia the David E. Robinson Elementary School.

Dr. David Ernest Robinson worked for the Caesar Rodney School District for 34 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and superintendent.

Robinson started with the Caesar Rodney School District in 1967 as a driver education teacher at the high school. In March 1976, Robinson was hired as an assistant principal at Caesar Rodney High School, a position he held until August 1987, when he was appointed principal of Caesar Rodney High School. In 1998, he was selected by the Board of Education to assume the position of superintendent. Robinson retired from the district in 2004.

The school is set to open in 2020 and will serve 600 students in first through fifth grades.

The $26 million project was part of the 2016 capital referendum and is the first new elementary school in the Caesar Rodney School District since Nellie H. Stokes Elementary opened in 2004.