Ghosts and rockers.

1. Ghostly fun on stage

A classic film that starred Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze has been adapted to the small stage in “Ghost, The Musical.”

The production, presented by Clear Space Theatre Company, follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a tragic turn after Sam’s untimely death.

Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she’s in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

“Ghost, The Musical,” will hit the stage at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $17 to $32.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 227-2270 ADDRESS Clear Space Theatre Company 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE clearspacetheatre.org

2. Halloween party in Dewey

There’s nothing wrong with indulging in a little ear candy with Kristen and the Noise, before the trick-or-treating starts next week.

The band will play a Halloween party. The crew dishes out an eclectic batch of music, from hip-hop, pop and oldies to Top 40 and rock.

Comprised of veteran musicians backing up the namesake vocalist, Kristen and the Noise has shared their talents across the country from Los Angeles to Florida and Utah.

Kristen and the Noise will get the party started at 9 p.m., Saturday.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 227-4600 ADDRESS The Starboard 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach WEBSITE Thestarboard.com

3. Rockin’ into the weekend

Paul Keen is a name some might recall from rock ‘n’ roll band Pawnshop Roses, which he fronts.

That band opened for Velvet Revolver, Hoobastank, Robert Randolph and Molly Hatchet. They also shared the bill with Radiohead, Jack Johnson and others at the first All Points West Music & Arts Festival.

Keen will bring his solo show to the stage at 10 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 226- BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com