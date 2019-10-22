Historical clothing and textiles will be the subject of the four-part series, “Seams From the Past,” that will take place on succeeding Saturdays between Nov. 2-23 at the Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes.

A complete schedule is listed below.

All programs begin at 2 p.m. on the museum’s second floor; entry via staircase, no elevator.

Admission to the Nov. 2 and Nov. 23 programs is free. Admission to each cross-stitch workshop on Nov. 9 and 16 is $10. Because of space limitations, reservations for all programs are required by calling the museum at 645-1148.

— “Pockets to Petticoats”: Nov. 2. Presentation on Colonial clothing by Sharyn Murray, retired Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter. Free. Reservation deadline is Nov. 1.

— “A Stitch in History: Cross-Stitch for Beginners”: Nov. 9. Workshop by Madeline Golden, Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter, on the form of embroidery in which X-shaped stitches are used to form a picture. $10 admission includes materials for visitors to create their own cross-stitch. Reservation deadline is Nov. 2.

— “A Stitch in History: Cross-Stitch for Beginners and Intermediate”: Nov. 16. Workshop by Madeline Golden, Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter, on the form of embroidery in which X-shaped stitches are used to form a picture. $10 admission includes materials for visitors to create their own cross-stitch. Reservation deadline is Nov. 9.

— “History A-Dressed”: A study of fashion and textiles from the Colonial era to the Victorian era by Abigail Davis, Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter. Free. Reservation deadline is Nov. 22.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov/zm_main or call 645-1148.