W.B. Simpson Elementary School third-grade student Lattrell McGinnis is the statewide winner of the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

Lattrell grew an oversized cabbage and was randomly selected by Delaware’s Agriculture Department. Latrell will receive a $1,000 saving bond towards education from Bonnie Plants.

This year, more than 1 million third-graders in the 48 contiguous states got hands-on gardening experience, growing huge cabbages with high hopes to win “best in state” and receive a $1,000 scholarship towards education from Bonnie Plants.

Each year Bonnie Plants trucks free O.S. Cross, or "oversized," cabbage plants to third-grade classrooms whose teachers have signed up for the program at bonnieplants.com. If nurtured and cared for, kids can cultivate, nurture and grow giant cabbages, some bigger than a basketball, sometimes tipping the scales at more than 40 pounds.

