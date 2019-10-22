Two robberies happened at a Valero gas station within five days, police said.

Hartly man arrested on drug and weapons charges, police say

The Delaware State Police arrested Roy G. Kolaco, 28, of Hartly on multiple drug and weapon charges Oct. 17, police said.

Members of the Governor’s Task Force tried to pull Kolaco over Sept. 20 after learning that he was involved in distributing illegal drugs. He fled from the officers, then police got a warrant for motor vehicle violations and fleeing from police.

Police learned that Kolaco, a level III probationer, was reporting to the Dover Probation and Parole Oct. 17. He was taken into custody and transported to Troop 3 without incident.

A bag was found in the car that Kolaco used to get to the office, and a search revealed 119 bags of heroin, 0.883 grams, police said.

Police searched Kolaco’s home, 200 block of Will Scarlet Lane in Hartly, with a probation and parole administrative warrant. The found 129 bags of heroin (0.903 grams), 10.34 grams of marijuana, more than $400 in suspected drug proceeds and a loaded 9mm handgun that was reported stolen.

Police charged him with possession of a firearm if previously convicted of a violent felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity, receiving a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

He was also charged with traffic related offenses from Sept. 20, including disregarding a police officer signal, driving while suspended or revoked and other traffic related offenses, police said.

Kolaco was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $26,001 secured bond.

Gas station almost robbed twice

A white male attempted to rob a Valero gas station in Dover, 530 North Dupont Highway, Oct. 20. This is the second attempted armed robbery at this gas station in five days, police said.

The suspect entered the business at 7:56 p.m., said he had a gun and demanded money from the register. When the clerk refused, the suspect ran toward the Chatham Cove neighborhood.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white pants and a black hat, police said.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that this robbery is related to the other, Oct. 15. The white male in the first robbery stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled toward Chatham Cove.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Man shot in foot in downtown Dover

Officers heard multiple gunshots in the unit block of South New Street at 12:17 a.m. Oct. 20.

They found a 20-year-old man with a wound to his foot, and he was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital by ambulance, police said.

The victim and potential witnesses in the area have been uncooperative with the investigation, police said.

Shots fired at two homes

Officers responded to gunfire in the 100 block of Cherry Street at 3:56 a.m. Oct. 19, Dover police said.

They found that two homes were shot at, but no one inside was injured, police said.

Police believe five shots were fired.

Red Wing Shoes burglary

An unknown suspect broke into Red Wing Shoes, 260-A South Dupont Highway across the street from Target, the night of Oct. 17, police said.

The suspect broke the front glass door at 10:29 p.m., then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled.

17-year-old shot in the leg, police say

A 17-year-old boy was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with a wound to his lower leg at 2:46 a.m. Oct. 16.

Dover police are investigating a possible shooting. The victim said he was shot outside of a home in the 200 block of West Division Street, police said. However, Dover police say there was no evidence of a crime scene or reports of shots fired.

The victim provided no suspect information, possible motive or witness information, police said.

