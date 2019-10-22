It's Hockessin's big week!

The autumn winds are blowing, the leaves are abandoning the trees, and fiendish ghouls and assorted other spooky characters are readying themselves for their big day.

Must be just about time for Halloween in Hockessin.

Here’s a list of the fun to be had at this annual blockbuster event.

HALLOWEEN IN HOCKESSIN

Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various locations downtown

For 11 years running, the Hockessin Business Association’s annual Candy Corn Trail gives families an opportunity to safely Trick or Treat in downtown Hockessin with many of the town’s businesses.

“What started as idea between a few stores has established itself as being a Hockessin tradition,” said HBA member Charles Shattuck, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited.

People are reminded to drive carefully during the event, as there are hundreds of children and families that generally participate.

Maps for the “Candy Corn Trail,” complete with a list of participating businesses, are available at numerous locations throughout Hockessin.

JACK O’LANTERN JAMBOREE

Friday, Oct. 25, Dusk to 8 p.m. (carving Thursday, Oct. 24)

Gateway Garden Center, 7277 Lancaster Pike

Free

Kick off the Halloween fun with the family-friendly Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree at Gateway Garden Center.

The yearly “competition” lets Gateway employees and Hockessin businesses show off their carving talents as many of them display pumpkins in the gardens and paths at Gateway.

Guests are invited to stroll from dusk to 8 p.m. at Gateway's “Haunted Woods,” featuring pumpkins carved by local artists, business owners, and Gateway staff members, while you toast marshmallows and sip warm, fresh apple cider with friends and family.

Parking is at the Police Athletic League next door.

HOCKESSIN HAUNTED HOUSE

19 Nathalie Drive

Friday, Oct. 18 and 19, and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets $7 (all proceeds donated)

Revisit the horrors of the infamous Winchester Mansion, as Arlene Hitchens and Co. prepare to scare the pants off their guests at their Village of Manley home.

Hitchens’ home is completely transformed into a house of horrors for two weekends each year, with proceeds from the $7 entry fee going to the nonprofit CompAnimals no-kill shelter in Landenberg, Pa. .

This can be an intense experience, and one best suited for older pre-teens and up, so plan accordingly.

For tickets and more information, visit hockessinhauntedhouse.org.

For more information on CompAnimals Rescue, visit companimals.org.

STEAMIN’ HALLOWEEN

Auburn Heights Preserve, 3000 Creek Road, Yorklyn

Sunday, Oct. 27, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets $11 to $19, ages 13 and up, $8 - $16, 12 and under (infants free)

A “not too spooky” option for younger tastes, the Steamin’ Halloween event at Auburn Heights is a kinder, gentler Halloween setting to ensure a fun time for all ages.

The day features all the regular “steamin’ days” activities, like rides on the authentic steam train and steam-powered cars, along with a Halloween scavenger hunt and other similarly themed activities.

For details, tickets, and more information, visit auburnheights.org/visit/steamin-days.