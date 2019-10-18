About $1 million in damages

The state fire marshal's office is investigating a condominium fire in Rehoboth Beach.

The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Beach Haven Condominiums in the 35000 block of Haven Drive, off Coastal Highway.

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene, as well as Bethany Beach, Millville, Milton, Indian River and Millsboro fire companies.

First-arriving units found a three-story condo building with heavy fire in the rear of the structure. Firefighters worked from both inside and outside the structure to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on scene for about three hours.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the 18-unit building was evacuated and is now closed to tenants, but it is not known how many people were inside prior to the discovery of the fire.

Heavy fire damage is expected to exceed $1,000,000. There were no reported injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.