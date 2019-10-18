To promote youth hunting participation and recruitment, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife has designated special deer and waterfowl hunting days available to youth hunters ages 10-15 on both public and private lands statewide.

Youth hunters can enjoy youth waterfowl hunting days on Oct. 19, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2020. Youth deer hunting opportunities are provided for a full weekend on Nov. 2-3. The special deer hunting days are also open to adult non-ambulatory disabled hunters; the special waterfowl hunting days are only open to youth ages 10-15.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult companion age 21 or older who possesses a valid Delaware hunting license or a License Exempt Number. Only the youth hunter may possess a firearm when participating in these special hunting days, and they must be of sufficient physical size and strength to safely handle a firearm. Youth hunters ages 13-15 must purchase a Delaware junior hunting license, have completed a hunter education course and possess their hunter education card. Adult companions must also possess a Delaware waterfowl stamp, unless exempted, and a federal migratory bird stamp for youth waterfowl hunting days. Waterfowl hunters younger than 16 are not required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl stamp or a federal migratory bird stamp. Youth hunters ages 10-12 must possess a LEN and may take a hunter education course.

If participating in youth hunting days on state wildlife areas where deer stands and waterfowl blinds are assigned through a daily lottery, youth hunters and accompanying adults do not need to purchase a deer stand/waterfowl blind lottery permit. A deer stand/waterfowl blind lottery permit is required to hunt these areas during all other deer and waterfowl seasons. The deer stand/waterfowl blind lottery permit is not required for non-ambulatory disabled hunters during the special deer hunting days. Visit bit.ly/2Ym4HHy for more information regarding deer stand and waterfowl blind daily lotteries.

More information on hunting license and Delaware waterfowl stamp requirements is available at Delaware Licenses. All waterfowl and other migratory game bird (except crow) hunters will need a Federal Harvest Information Program number. To register for a LEN or HIP number, visit bit.ly/2zyYqgG or call 855-335-4868.

To purchase a hunting license, either in person or online, hunters born after Jan. 1, 1967, must have a basic hunter education safety course card/number. Hunters who took a Delaware hunter education course starting in 2008 can print their hunter education card by going to de.gov/huntersafety. Hunters who took their Delaware hunter education course before 2008 should call 735-3600, ext. 1, to obtain a hunter safety card.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass. Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a free CAP, or to purchase an additional pass, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps, and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased at bit.ly/2H7eZ72, at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office at 89 Kings Highway, Dover, or from hunting license agents statewide. Federal migratory bird stamps are available at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at bit.ly/2zztJIg.

For more, see the 2019-2020 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide at eregulations.com/delaware/hunting and Wildlife Area Hunting Maps at bit.ly/2Ym4HHy, or call 739-9912.