Have a chuckle for a good cause

It’s never too early to start thinking about next year’s Hockessin Fourth of July fun – or the funds that help make it a reality.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Drip Café, 144 Lantana Square, Hockessin, will host the “Hockessin Laughs” comedy extravaganza in conjunction with the Hockessin Fourth of July steering committee.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Hockessin Fourth of July parade and fireworks festival.

The “Hockessin Laughs” event will feature performances by comedians Liz Russo and Delaware Native Keith Purnell.

Tickets for the event are $20 and are available on Eventbrite.

Drip Café will serve a special menu for “Hockessin Laughs.” There is a two-drink minimum for this event.

For details or to order tickets, visit dripcafede.com or on the Drip Café Facebook page.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Liz Russo

Russo has been performing for over a decade and headlines regularly for comedy clubs, colleges, theaters, casinos, festivals, and events across the country, according to her official website.

According to her website, Russo “combines sexual innuendo with her confident spin on self-deprecating humor. She draws from her personal experience as a plus size model, her struggles with weight loss, and maintaining a positive body image. She openly discusses sex, being unmarried and childless at 40 years old, and is very candid about her alcoholism recovery.”

She has featured for numerous comedy legends, including Christopher Titus, Emo Phillips, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, Gilbert Gottfried, Jim Norton, Jackie Martling, Robert Kelly, Dave Chappelle, and Lisa Lampanelli.

For more info, visit thelizrusso.com.

Keith Purnell

Delaware native Purnell has been entertaining crowds and audiences in Comedy Clubs and Venues for over 15 years, and has appeared on Fox TV, MTV, B.E.T, and Sirius Radio, according to his website.

Purnell is also an accomplished DJ, performing under the moniker DJK, his website states.

Starting out at house parties at the age of 12, Purnell regularly spins at clubs as well as both private and public events, including two appearances as DJK at Tom Foolery’s Trivia Night in Middletown this month.

Purnell has performed at numerous area events and venues, including the Borgatta and Tropicana in Atlantic City, Caroline’s in New York, the Stress Factory, Helium Comedy Club, and Stand-Up New York, among others.

For more info, visit comediankeithpurnell.com.