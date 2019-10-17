Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay’s Taryn-Marie Jenkins, of Wilmington, was named a 2019 National Gold Award Girl Scout by Girl Scouts of the USA for her Girl Scout Gold Award project Jumping the Hurdles – Foster Care to College, a sustainable initiative that helps youth in foster care transition to college.

The Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls who demonstrate leadership through Take Action projects that have sustainable impact in their communities and beyond. Each year, Girl Scouts of the USA recognizes 10 girls out of hundreds as National Gold Award Girl Scouts through a rigorous selection process.

Taryn-Marie received her award Oct. 11 — International Day of the Girl — in New York.

For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Taryn-Marie created tools to reach youth in foster care while they are in junior high school to help them learn how to successfully transition to college. The tools include a play book, social media and college kits. The kits are provided to youths as they enter college and contain a variety of donated items to help them get started, such as bed linens, luggage, towels, soap, gift cards, a suggested to-do list and a compilation of inspirational quotes for encouragement, among other items. They were developed through a partnership Taryn-Marie formed with the Sanford School Home and School Association when she was a student at Sanford in Hockessin.

“The foster care system stretches out across the U.S., but solutions that solve for problems for one state can probably do the same for all states,” said Taryn-Marie. “I learned so much from this project about courage, confidence and character, and making the world a better place — it really opened my eyes to the power of giving and how it catches on. I am generally an active behind-the-scenes type of person, but this experience taught me that quiet leadership is just as important and effective as being the most outspoken person in the room.”

Taryn-Marie said she was inspired by watching her mother coordinate a service project related to foster care youth already in college.

“Experiencing the people that I inspired through this project has made me grow in terms of my understanding of how to get things done, seeing the big picture and empowerment,” she said.

Taryn-Marie is only the second GSCB Girl Scout to become a National Gold Award Girl Scout. To be considered, girls must successfully earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, an achievement realized by only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts nationally.