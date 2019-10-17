The 116-year-old Dinker-Irvin Cottage, part of the Bethany Beach Museum, is slated to open in summer 2020.

The early 1900s house was donated to the town in 2016 and moved to 318 Garfield Parkway, just west of Route 1, in 2017, the same year it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

“The plan is … to present the history of the house and the people who owned it,” said Carol Olmstead, chair of the town’s cultural and historical affairs committee. “It also was the town post office from 1922 to 1925, so we will present some postal history, and then also some facts about early Bethany Beach.”

William A. Dinker was the original homeowner and one of the six Pittsburgh men credited with the early development of Bethany Beach. After that, for 92 years, the women of the Irvin family owned the house.

Much of the architecture is that of the original 1904 design, including the living room’s tongue-and-groove paneled fireplace wall and ceiling, the basket weave and running-bond brickwork around the fireplace and a closed-string staircase.

The committee has been working with museum designer Elaine Fey to plan the interior.

The cottage is open to the public for previews from 3–5 p.m. Saturdays through October.