Wolverine is ready for a home and family

The Brandywine Valley SPCA pulled 85 cats and one dog, as well as the remains of one cat, from a condemned home in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania last week.

Layers of feces covered the floor of the home. Most of the cats were found infested with fleas and ear mites and many had untreated wounds.

The single dog at the home was found to be blind, underweight and suffering from severe dental disease and dermatitis.

Three people living in the residence will be charged with animal cruelty-related offenses.

Despite the deplorable conditions the cats were living in, most of them are well socialized. Some of them are already available for adoption.

Wolverine, for example, is two years old. He loves to snuggle with his kitty friends and get head rubs from his humans.

He would prefer a quiet home where his personality can shine and he can get all the love he deserves.

Wolverine is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.