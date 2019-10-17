Some can't-miss events to dive into in Delaware this weekend, from Oct. 18-20.

1. Kat Edmonson is a Billboard-charting artist who specializes in vintage pop.

Despite being painted as a jazz artist, Edmonson’s music mixes in traditional pop, chamber pop, early rock‘n’roll, blues, bossa nova, country pop and folk, along with more traditional jazz and a swing styling.

The singer-songwriter has had albums debut and peak at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Heatseekers chart. Her latest album is “Old Fashioned Gal,” released in 2018.

Edmonson will groove the Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Highway, Arden at 8 p.m., Saturday. COST $25 members; $30 general. INFO ardenconcerts.com or 475-3126.

2. There will be two duos on one stage when Steffi & Tim and headliner The Honey Badgers hold down the Delaware Friends of Folk Coffee House series this weekend.

Dover’s Steffi & Tim offer a mix of original music, jazz, world music, and singer-songwriter covers.

The Honey Badgers are a Dover-area outfit comprised of Erin Magnin and Michael Natrin. The pair deliver folk with distinctive harmonies and a sincere Americana sound, which they’ve presented to stages across the East Coast.

The Honey Badgers and Steffi & Tim will bring the noise at the Bennett Chapel of Wesley College, 3 N. Bradford St., Dover at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $7 members; $10 general; $5 teens; free for children age or younger. INFO delfolk.org or 827-FOLK.

3. New York guitarist JJ Sansaverino has reached millions touring the world. He performed for Sir Paul McCartney’s wedding in 2002.

Soon he’ll share his talents in the First State as part of the Rehoboth Jazz Festival.

Sansaverino has multiple Billboard-charting singles and three acclaimed CDs over the past 25 years. His style is described as “Benson meets Santana.”

He’s graced the stage with big names including reggae legend Maxi Priest. He’s shared the stage with Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Sansaverino is a Berklee School of Music graduate and award winner.

The veteran guitarist will entertain at Dogfish Head Brewery, 6 Cannery Village Center, Milton at noon, Friday. COST $39 to $55. INFO rehobothjazz.com or 684-1000.