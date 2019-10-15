Parade at 5 p.m., from John Bassett Moore Intermediate School to North Smyrna Elementary. Football game at high school at 7 p.m.

Get ready for colorful floats, lively music, smiling king and queen candidates and lots of cheering for the Smyrna Eagles. The Smyrna High School Homecoming parade and football game are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.

The parade will start at 5 p.m., from John Bassett Moore Intermediate School on Frazier Street, turning north on Main Street, crossing Glenwood Avenue and ending at North Smyrna Elementary. The parade will feature bands, school groups, sports teams, cheerleaders, alumni groups, class floats and the Homecoming king and queen candidates.

At 7 p.m., the 4-2 Smyrna High football team will take on 3-3 Milford at Charles V. Williams Stadium, 500 Duck Creek Parkway. During halftime, the winner of the class float competition will be announced along with the Homecoming king and queen.

Queen candidates are Maria Chavez Vazquez, Jasmine Ousley, Kayla Wilson, Lexi Moore, Kayla Briscoe, Loreal Burton and Talia Nunn.

King candidates are CJ Smith, Darryl Williams, Gavin Sembly, Izaiah Credle, Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne, Espie Hart and Makhi Jackson.