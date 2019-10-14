Spirit Halloween will host a special Halloween Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Anthony N. Fusco, Sr. Atrium of Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington.

With support from Nemours’ Child Life Program, representatives from Spirit Halloween will bring Halloween to the many patients who otherwise may not be able to trick-or-treat with their friends and family this year.

Spirit Halloween will provide decorations, costumes, games, music and crafts for patients. Additionally, Spirit Halloween has given Nemours duPont Hospital for Children 10% off coupons to hand out to our patients, families and staff. When coupons are redeemed at participating locations, 10% of the purchase will also be donated to the Child Life Program.

To date, Spirit of Children Program has raised more than $201,802 for Child Life at Nemours duPont Hospital for Children.

For more, visit spiritofchildren.com.