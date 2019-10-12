Two drivers are in critical condition after the collision early Saturday.

Marvin Price, 51, was driving a black Dodge southbound on Dupont Highway near White Oak Road when he struck a 25-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen, police said.

The collision happened at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 when Price lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the northbound lanes to hit the other driver head-on, police said.

Both drivers were transported to Kent General Hospital and are in critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.