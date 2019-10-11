Delaware State University will present guest lecturer Kojo Yankah, author of “From Jamestown to Jamestown,” at noon Oct. 17 in the Longwood Auditorium, on the first floor of the Bank of America Building on campus.

The guest lecture is free and open to the public.

Yankah will discuss his book, which narrates through the letters of an African child the painful struggles of black people to earn equality, justice and freedom from the slave dungeons of Jamestown in South Africa to Jamestown, Virginia, with the hindsight of their proud hidden African civilization.

According to the author, the overriding motivation for writing the book is “for Africans on the continent and in the diaspora — people of African descent outside of that continent — to read and understand each other, share each others’ pain and join together as a U.S. of Africa.”

Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, African Union ambassador to the U.S. has high praise for the book. “I can see this book filling the gap that miseducation has created for Africans on the continent as well as in the diaspora,” she said. “It is a book to read in every home, school and library.”

The event is co-presented by the University’s Global Societies Program and the Center for Global Africa.