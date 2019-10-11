Fun for fall in the First State.

1. If two heads are better than one, then certainly two pianos on one stage are too.

That’s what audiences will get with Cutting Edge Dueling Pianos, a program involving two baby grands, facing each other.

The pianists play an all-request concert. Anything the audience wants to hear, they are sure to know.

Whether it’s music from the ‘50s to current rap, country, or rock ‘n’ roll, anything you can imagine, they will perform.

Cutting Edge Dueling Pianos will hit the right notes at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $20 general; $16 members, seniors and military; $10 ages 10 or younger. INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.

2. The Weston family has issues. And their unflinching drama is what helped “August: Osage County” win a 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award.

In “August: Osage County,” presented by the Resident Ensemble Players, there’s a father who vanished, a pill-popping mom and three sisters holding shady secrets. When the Weston family unexpectedly reunites after dad disappears, the stuff hits the fan.

You can experience “August: Osage County” at the University of Delaware (Thompson Theatre), 110 Orchard Road, Newark at 7:30 p.m., Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. COST $33 to $37. INFO www.rep.udel.edu or 831-2201.

3. Lower Case Blues adds to the legacy of talented bands of only three members.

Inductees of the Delaware Blues Hall of Fame, Lower Case Blues has shared the stage with heavy hitters like Grand Funk Railroad, which performed at Dover International Speedway on the day of its 100th race last week.

The trio has also opened for Robert Randolph, Buddy Guy and others.

The Rehoboth Beach-based band played in the first Firefly Music Festival in 2012.

Lower Case Blues will bring an all-caps level of excitement to Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m., Friday. COST free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.