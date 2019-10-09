Since expanding the Work A Day Earn A Pay Pilot Public Works Jobs program statewide in July, the program has collected nearly 1,500 bags of trash along Delaware roads.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Delaware Department of Transportation and Goodwill Industries of Delaware and Delaware County.

"I want to thank Delawareans all across our state, including everyone involved in our Work A Day program, who are helping to protect our natural environment and ‘Keep DE Litter Free,’" said Gov. John Carney. "Just recently, a group of Sussex County employees collected 169 bags of trash along county roadways, and the annual Coastal Cleanup in September brought thousands of volunteers out to collect trash along our coastline. We live in a beautiful state, and we should keep it that way. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we're encouraged with the results we're seeing so far."

"Goodwill has done a fantastic job of getting the statewide WADEAP program up and running, helping us address this problem and offering job opportunities and training" said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan. "In addition, we continue to spread the ‘Keep DE Litter Free’ message throughout Delaware that we need everyone's help in this effort. For example, DelDOT has collected more than 200 dumped large appliances from roads in Kent County since the beginning of 2018. This behavior is not ok and we need these blatant acts to stop which can only happen with the public's help."

"The Work A Day Earn A Pay program is providing a great opportunity to individuals with barriers to employment to enter the workforce,” said Colleen Morrone, president and CEO of Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County. “To support job growth opportunities, the 40 WADEAP team participants are also receiving digital skills and financial coaching, giving them the skills to improve their quality of life through the Power of Work."

DelDOT is providing the $483,000 in funding for the expanded program that has increased the frequency of cleanups in Wilmington as well as targeting other high litter areas in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, visit governor.delaware.gov/litter-free.