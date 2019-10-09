The Delaware Department of Transportation will hold a public workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the CACC Montessori School Center, 1313 Baltimore Road, Hockessin, to discuss proposed improvements along Little Baltimore Road.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review displays with the proposed improvements and provide comments. Project team members will also be in attendance to answer questions.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing at the Public Workshop. Public comments may also be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or sent via email to dotpr@delaware.gov.