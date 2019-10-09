The Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, will celebrate the holiday season with its annual museum store sale and Winter Arts Festival, a special holiday-themed Family 2nd Sunday, performances by the popular Cartoon Christmas Trio and handmade holiday decorations created by the Delaware Art Museum Council.

The museum will kick off the season with its annual Museum Store holiday sale Dec, 1. Shoppers will receive 20% off their purchase on giftable items including books, ornaments, custom stationary, and toys. From Dec. 2-8, guests will receive 10% off their purchase — 20% off for museum members.

The shopping season will continue with the free Winter Arts Festival, set for noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14. This year’s festival includes live music by local choirs and a local artisans offering wearable art, jewelry, turned wood, paper botanicals, watercolor, pottery, sculpture and more. The museum store will feature additional artists’ works, including pieces by Distinguished Artist Mitch Lyons.

Family 2nd Sundays, a monthly program sponsored by the Delaware Art Museum Council, is a drop-in day of activities and programs for families with children 12 years and younger, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Sunday of each month. The Dec. 8 outing will include holiday-themed art-making activities, which will make good gifts for the family.

The Cartoon Christmas Trio, which has made live appearances on NBC, ABC and NPR, will return to the museum for performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 21. Assembled in 1995 by bassist Rob Swanson, the trio’s sole focus is compositions from classic Christmas cartoons, particularly the music of Vince Guaraldi, composer of the “Peanuts” soundtracks. The Dec. 15 performance will include the Wilmington Children’s Chorus and a special performance by baritone Grant Youngblood, who will sing “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” The performance on Dec. 21 will include the Tatnall Lower School Children’s Choir. Both performances are $10 per person, free for children 6 and younger. Tickets are available at delart.org.

The Delaware Art Museum Council, a volunteer group that fundraises and friendraises for the museum, is again decorating the museum with seasonal décor hand-crafted from white Tyvek paper. Decorations will be installed in late November and will stay up through early January 2020.

For more, visit delart.org.