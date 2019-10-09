Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined his Democratic colleagues on the committee in sending a letter Oct. 9 to Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, to request he immediately convene hearings on the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

As the Senate committee of jurisdiction responsible for conducting oversight of the conduct of U.S. diplomacy and foreign policy, the Foreign Relations Committee Democrats requested prompt hearings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as key department officials who were involved in Ukraine policy or had interactions with Ukrainian officials.

“The Foreign Relations Committee has an obligation to examine the serious questions raised by these events,” wrote the members, citing allegations regarding President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky involving U.S. foreign assistance. “As the committee charged with jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy, it is incumbent on us to understand fully all the facts, including the circumstances surrounding the delay in U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, the early departure of the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, the Department of State’s role in these matters, as well as the implications these events may have on U.S-Ukraine relations and U.S foreign policy more broadly.”

Joining Coons in sending the letter were Sens. Bob Mendendez, D-New Jersey; Ben Cardin, D-Maryland; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; Tom Udall, D-New Mexico; Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut; Tim Kaine, D-Virginia; Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts; Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon; and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey.

A copy of the senators’ letter is available at bit.ly/2VrjkZe.