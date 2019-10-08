The University of Delaware’s New Castle County Cooperative Extension announced its October schedule of programs and events.

4-H for Youth programs include:

— 4-H Healthy Habits — Train-the-Trainer: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12, New Castle County Cooperative Extension Office, University of Delaware, 461 Wyoming Road, Newark. Those 13 or older, looking for an opportunity to do something fun, improve skills and earn cash and service hours should attend this training on how to teach “Healthy Habits,” a nutrition and fitness curriculum, and become a Healthy Living Ambassador. Learn to empower and teach youth the importance of nutrition and fitness. There are many opportunities to teach this five-lesson program in the community. To register, email bbanks@udel.edu.

Gardening events include:

— Fall into the Garden: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, New Castle County Cooperative Extension Office. A day of learning designed for both novice and experienced gardeners. Featuring a variety of topics, giveaways, farm-fresh UDairy ice cream and an opportunity to network with gardeners, including expert Master Gardeners. The program will include “Understanding Plant Hardiness, Microclimates and Hardiness Zones” by Master Gardener Ron Simpson, on how Delaware’s plant hardiness and heat zones are calculated, their strengths and limitations and how to stretch a zone with microclimates; “Fall Down, Spring Up” by Master Gardener Jane Adams, a show-and-tell demonstration to create an autumn planted container filled with layered bulbs for a springtime display of successive blooms; “Landscaping for Privacy” by Master Gardener Rob Medicus, about how plants can effectively screen a private “Eden,” and provide structure, beauty and habitat. Registration is $30 and includes the program, parking and food. Register at bit.ly/2IOoLg3; for more, call 831-2506.

Family and Consumer Sciences families and wellness events include:

— “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?”: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Bear Library, 101 Governors Place; and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at New Castle Library, 424 Delaware St. Everyone has personal belongings such as wedding photographs, a baseball glove or a yellow pie plate that contain meaning for them and other family members. Planning to pass on such items can be challenging and may lead to family conflict. This program provides people with practical information about the inheritance of personal property. Presenter is Maria Pippidis, UD Cooperative Extension educator. Registration is required. To register for the Bear session, call 838-3300; to register for the New Castle session, call 328-1995.

For more, visit extension.udel.edu.