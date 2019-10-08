Darius Payne, 20, was charged with the burglary at Enterprise Car Rental, police say.

Foot chase at car rental leads to one arrest

A suspect broke the front door of Enterprise Car Rental, 635 South Bay Road, with a rock, then stole several sets of car keys the night of Saturday, Oct. 5, police said. None of those cars were on the property at the time.

Officers responded to the business’ burglary alarm at 9:49 p.m. and later saw a group of people near the building. Each person was detained after a foot chase, but only one could be linked to the burglary, police said.

Darius Payne, 20, was arrested and released on $12,100 secured bond for burglary third degree, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief, wearing a disguise during commission of felony, conspiracy second degree and resisting arrest.

Police are seeking other suspects.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130.

Police arrest 18-year-old on gun charges

Dakota Borntreger was driving a car in the 200 block of South Dupont Highway when Dover police arrested him on gun charges the night of Saturday, Oct. 5.

Borntreger, 18, was wanted by the Delaware State Police for possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and was found with a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, police said.

Borntreger was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,000 secured bond for carry concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Gunfire heard at 3 a.m. in Hartly

Multiple people in Hartly reported hearing gunshots in the area of Blue Bird Drive in Hartly Saturday, Oct. 5, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers reported to the area at 3:10 a.m. where they found multiple shell casings, police said.

The unknown suspect or suspects had left the scene before police arrived, and there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-697-4454.

Knifepoint robbery at Dollar General

A male suspect stole cash from the Dollar General in the Gateway South shopping center in Dover Sunday, Oct. 6.

The suspect approached the counter at 7:40 p.m., pointed a knife at the employee and demanded money, police said.

When the female employee opened the register, the suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash, threatened to kill her and fled on foot toward the Food Lion in the shopping center, police said. The employee was not injured.

The suspect was described as a white male, six feet tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and armed with a knife.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Det. Buzzuro at 302-697-4454.

18-year-old robbed with knife, police say

An unknown suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from an 18-year-old man who was walking near the intersection of Route 13 and White Oak Road the night of Oct. 3, police said.

The victim refused to hand over money at 7:11 p.m., and the suspect cut his finger and chin with the knife before fleeing, police said.

The victim then fled to his home, notified police and was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was treated for his wounds, police said.

He described the suspect as a black male, riding a bicycle, 5-feet, 10 inches tall with short "afro" style hair, police said.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130.