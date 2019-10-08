Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, sent a letter Oct. 8 to the Senate Majority and Minority Leaders requesting a Senators-only briefing from the Departments of Defense and State, and the intelligence community on the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

“The president’s decision will have severe consequences for our strategic national interests and reduce American influence in the region while strengthening Turkey, Russia and Iran,” wrote the senators. “The decision also dramatically increases the threat to our Kurdish allies, who helped destroy ISIS’s territorial caliphate, and will impair our ability to build strategic alliances in the future.”

“We are concerned that this was an abrupt decision taken in the face of reported opposition from military and diplomatic advisers, and that thousands of hardened ISIS fighters and thousands more ISIS supporters currently in detention may become free to fight again as their Kurdish captors turn to defending themselves against a Turkish incursion,” wrote the senators

The letter is available at bit.ly/35gsTPj.