The October meeting of the Downstate Delaware Genealogical Society is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N. Dover.

A nonprofit organization for people who have an interest in genealogy, this group meets every other month at the Delaware Public Archives beginning in October and ending in June. The public is welcome to all meetings and guests are encouraged.

For more, visit downstatedegenealogists.org, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.