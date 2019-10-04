Cape Henlopen Senior Center, 11 Christian St., Rehoboth Beach, will host several events during October.

The Rehoboth Lions Club will administer free vision screenings from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 10. Appointments required; call 227-2055 to register.

Dan Small will present “Medicare Resource Help” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14. Call 227-2055 to register.

Safeway’s pharmacy department will give flu and pneumonia shots from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22. No appointment needed. Medicare Part B is accepted; no insurance, cost is $30. For more, call 227-2055.