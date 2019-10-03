Three Middletown-area men burglarized J&K Liquors on South Broad Street Oct. 1

Three Middletown-area residents were arrested and charged for a burglary at J&K Liquors on South Broad Street Oct. 1.

Jordan Kearney, 19, Middletown, and Olender Carter, 18, of Bear, were arrested for allegedly smashing in the front door and stealing merchandise from the store at about 4 a.m., according to a press release from the Middletown Police Department.

William Lindsey, 23, of Middletown, was arrested for receiving some of the stolen merchandise.

Middletown police responded to an alarm activation at the liquor store. Arrests were not made until later that day.

Kearney and Carter were charged with third-degree burglary, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500, and criminal mischief.

Kearney was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Carter was committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution on $11,600 secured bond.

Lindsey was charged with receiving stolen property under $1,500. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.