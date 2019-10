City reminds residents not to bag

Weekly leaf collection in Milford will begin on Monday, Oct. 21, and occur through mid-January.

The vacuum truck will pick up leaves raked to the furthest point of the lawn, covered with a tarp or not. Do not bag your leaves or pile them on the sidewalks or streets.

For more information about leaf collection and all things trash, recycling and yard waste in the City of Milford, click here.