Diver Chevrolet is partnering with Hockessin Soccer Club in Wilmington on the Chevy Youth Sports program.

The partnership will feature a one-time monetary contribution to assist Hockessin Soccer Club with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.

“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” said Rich Diver, president of Diver Chevrolet. “Diver Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Hockessin Soccer Club bring so many smiles to kids and families in Wilmington. Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”

The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2019, more than 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.

For more, visit chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.