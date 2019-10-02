Delmarva Power is recognizing Fire Prevention Week — Oct. 7-13 — by donating 2,900 smoke alarms to local communities through its partners at the Delaware State and Maryland State Fire Marshals’ Offices, along with 200 carbon monoxide detectors to the Wilmington Fire Department.

This is the 20th year Delmarva Power has donated these important life-saving devices as part of its efforts to join local emergency services personnel to help keep its customers and communities safe.

“Our dedication to our customers and communities goes beyond providing safe and reliable energy service,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Donations, such as these smoke alarms and CO detectors, allow us to build on our commitment to safety and improve the lives of residents in both Delaware and Maryland. We’re proud to be an active member in helping our communities stay safe all year long.”

Since 2000, Delmarva Power has worked with local emergency service providers to donate more than 33,000 smoke alarms to communities across Delaware and Maryland. Delmarva Power maintains a close partnership with local fire departments and other first responders, who work alongside Delmarva Power employees during storms and other emergencies. In addition to the annual smoke alarm donation, the company’s Emergency Services Partnership Program helps coordinate trainings, share best practices and sponsor other charitable giving and volunteer activities with area emergency response teams throughout the year.

“Working smoke alarms and a home escape plan are two key elements to ensure personal protection against the risk of fire,” said Delaware State Fire Marshal Grover Ingle. “Corporate donations from companies like Delmarva Power make a big impact to the community, strengthening the safety for all residents.”

Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and established in 1925, Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity to bring awareness to the risks of fire and provide educational resources to promote fire safety practices. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms in and outside every bedroom of the home, testing all smoke alarms at least once a month and replacing all expired smoke alarms.

“These alarms provide residents the first alert needed to help save their lives from unwanted fires in the home,” said Brian Geraci, Maryland State Fire Marshal. “These resources help increase and extend our reach into the community to those who need the most help.”

For more, visit delmarva.com.