Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, co-chairs of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, issued a statement Oct. 2 on the one-year anniversary of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“One year ago today, U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey,” the senators said. “Inside that diplomatic facility, he was brutally murdered in what the United Nations has deemed an ‘extrajudicial execution.’ We must hold accountable those responsible for Jamal’s murder and those who may have impeded a full, impartial investigation, regardless of their rank or position.”

“As co-chairs of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, we commemorate and honor Jamal’s life by reaffirming our commitment to human rights and universal values, including freedom of the press,” said the senators.