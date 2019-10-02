The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 for Claws & Paws, 319 Squawigm Road, Dover.

Chamber members, ambassadors and staff members joined owner Katie Mitchell at Claws & Paws as they celebrated the growth of their pet-sitting business.

Claws & Paws’ mission is to provide the highest quality pet sitting services in Central Delaware to the area’s “fur babies” and their families. Mitchell’s experience of working with animals has spanned more than 20 years. Her early years as a veterinarian technician provided her with knowledge and skills in the area of animal medicine. Mitchell is happy to administer medications, trim nails and express anal glands in addition to providing pet sitting services. She is happy to make “drop-in” visits at the owners’ homes, watch pets at her own home and walk pets while their owners are gone during the day. Mitchell also gives a discount to all military and retired military personnel.

For more, call 632-7366 or email clawsandpawspetsitting100@yahoo.com.