The Delaware Division of Public Health will host a walk-up flu clinic for Delawareans ages 9 and up from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 under tents in the parking lot of the Porter State Service Center, 509 W. Eighth St., Wilmington.

Nurses from DPH and the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps will administer free flu shots to members of the public.

Attendees who wish to receive a flu shot should wear short sleeves or loose-fitting clothing for access to the upper arm. People who are ill on the clinic day, especially with a fever, or whose health care provider advised them not to receive a flu vaccination, should not participate in this flu clinic. Pets, other than service animals, should be left at home. The first 200 participants to receive their flu shot will receive a free gift card.

This flu clinic also serves as a preparedness exercise, allowing DPH staff to assess their readiness and capacity to vaccinate the public in the event of a large-scale health emergency.

DPH urges all Delawareans, including those with access and functional needs, to get their flu shots early, preferably by the end of October. DPH has scheduled numerous flu clinics statewide; a schedule is available flu.delaware.gov.

For more, call 800-282-8672.