The Delaware Department of Correction announced Oct. 1 that after four years as chief of the Bureau of Correctional Healthcare Services, Marc Richman will depart the agency to pursue opportunities consistent with his career-long interest in promoting best practices in health care.

James Elder, who currently heads the DOC’s Bureau of Community Corrections, has agreed to step in as chief of an expanded Bureau of Healthcare, Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services starting Nov. 1.

“During his tenure, Chief Richman has further professionalized the Bureau of Correctional Healthcare Services team and has moved its operations and services forward,” said Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. “Notably, his leadership implementing Telemedicine, Medication Assisted Treatment and Medication Assisted Withdrawal has put the Delaware Department of Correction on the forefront of correctional healthcare innovation.”

“As our state has focused on implementing new criminal justice reforms Jim Elder’s expertise, particularly in cognitive behavioral therapy, has brought a new perspective and new programs to the Bureau of Community Corrections over the past two years,” said DeMatteis. “We appreciate his willingness to leverage that knowledge along with his leadership experience within Delaware’s correctional system to advance medical and behavioral healthcare outcomes and support successful reentry efforts across the entire Department of Correction.”

Before joining the DOC in June, 2017 Elder served as director of clinical services for Re-entry Programming at the Wilmington HOPE Commission. As DOC’s Bureau chief of community corrections he has led efforts to help offenders successfully re-enter their communities and reduce Delaware’s rate of recidivism. Elder also oversaw mental health and substance abuse treatment programs for individuals under community supervision and in Level 4 work release and violation of probation facilities; that focus now expands department-wide in his new role.

Richman will remain in his current position through the end of October to see through the completion of the Christiana Care Health System assessment of correctional healthcare and to finalize the Department’s preparations to issue a Request For Proposal for correctional medical and behavioral healthcare services.

The DOC will announce a new chief of the Bureau of Community Corrections in the coming weeks.