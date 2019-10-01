Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement Sept. 27 on the Trump administration’s decision to slash the American refugee cap from 30,000 to 18,000 for fiscal 2020.

“I’m extremely disappointed by the Trump Administration’s decision to once again lower the refugee cap,” said Coons. “While I appreciate the Administration’s plans to reserve refugee slots for brave Iraqis who helped U.S. forces and for those fleeing persecution in Central America, I believe this decision is misguided. At a time when more than 65 million people are displaced worldwide, this decision by the administration sends a chilling message to those around the world who look to the U.S. as a beacon of hope and security for persecuted peoples.”

In August, Coons joined Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, in sending a letter to the Administration to express concerns about reports of a proposed elimination of refugee resettlements.