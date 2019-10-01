With less than 40 days until President Donald Trump can officially begin to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, and the other Democratic members of the committee in sending a letter Sept. 27 to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo once again calling on the Trump administration to provide valid justification for the United States’ withdrawal from the international accord.

“Climate change is an existential threat that requires all countries and leadership from the U.S. to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and avoid irreparable damage to our planet,” wrote the senators. “The U.S. Congress, American people and the international community need to understand how the president is conducting climate change diplomacy and acting to combat global climate change — beyond just dogmatic skepticism of his predecessor’s work.”

The senators’ letter follows weeks of demonstrations demanding enhanced U.S. action to address the global threat of climate change, and lays out the members’ concerns with President Trump’s reckless decision to withdraw the U.S. from the accord without a coherent plan for advancing U.S. national security and economic interests affected by it.

The senators also raise President Trump’s failure to deliver on his initial promise to negotiate a better and bipartisan agreement, writing: “We are not aware of any outreach efforts the administration has made to work ‘immediately’ on a ‘new deal’ with Democrats, nor have we seen or heard about any progress towards negotiating a new international ‘deal that’s fair.’”

Joining Coons and Menendez in sending the letter to Secretary Pompeo were Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; Tom Udall, D-New Mexico; Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut; Tim Kaine, D-Virginia; Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts; Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon; and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey.

The full text of the SFRC Democrats letters can be found at bit.ly/2oWmic2.