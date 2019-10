Middletown will play Caesar Rodney High School for the 2019 Homecoming game.

Middletown High School’s Homecoming football game is Friday Oct. 4. Spirit week begins Sept. 30 and students will dress up in thematic outfits everyday leading up to the game.

The Cavaliers will take on Caesar Rodney High School at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming court will be presented at halftime. Admission is $5.