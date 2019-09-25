Diane Calloway, director of Life is Delicious, will host a screening of the documentary “A Prayer for Compassion,” at noon Sept. 28 at Victory Church, 100 Wilton Blvd., New Castle.

The documentary, produced and directed by Thomas Wade Jackson, strives to inspire and encourage those already on a religious or spiritual path to expand their circle of compassion to embrace all life, regardless of species, and make choices in alignment with this value.

The film follows Jackson on a quest across America, that ultimately takes him to Morocco for the UN Climate Conference and throughout the Indian subcontinent to ask the question, “Can compassion grow to include all beings?”

The film will be followed by a Q&A by Film Producer Victoria Moran and special guest Jeffrey Spitz Cohan, executive director of Jewish Veg. The event will close with a book signing by Moran.

For more on “A Prayer for Compassion,” visit aprayerforcompassion.com. For more on the screening at Victory Church, call 324-5400.