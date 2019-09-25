The historic Newlin Grist Mill, 219 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, will host its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5.

This year’s festival will feature over two dozen different demonstrations of historic skills and trades. Old favorites will be returning, joined this year by Newlin’s millwrights, a ropemaker, a brewer, a potter and more. Listen to music by the Colonial Revelers, learn colonial dancing and catch performances by Tuckers’ Tales Puppet Theatre. Many favorite activities from years past will be returning, including pumpkin painting and hayrides.

Visitors can shop in the festival’s Colonial Market for chocolate and candies from Shane Confectionery, handmade soaps, colonial games, pumpkins and cornmeal ground in the site’s 1704 grist mill. Traditionally-made pretzels — baked in the onsite bake oven — will be available for purchase. For adult guests, the festival will feature a Colonial Tavern in the afternoon, where Levante Brewing will be on hand to sell beer. Food will also be available for purchase.

Admission is free for all ages. Parking is $5 per car. Shuttle buses between the parking area and the festival site will run every 15 minutes throughout the event. Additional costs apply for hayrides and pumpkin painting. Visitors must be 21 or older to drink in the tavern.

For more, visit newlingristmill.org or call 610-459-2359.