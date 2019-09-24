The Dover Century Club will resume monthly activities with a meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

Domestic Violence Chairman Nancy Culver will show a video, “An Age for Justice: Elder Abuse in America,” produced by the Elder Justice Now campaign that highlights the financial, emotional, physical and psychological impacts of the violence and abuse that an estimated five million senior Americans face every day.

Club members are asked to bring new and gently-worn shoes that will be donated to Soles4Souls, a Nashville-based charity that will redistribute the shoes to people who desperately need them.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are encouraged to the meeting and asked to RSVP by calling 674-3775 and leave a message.

The Dover Century Club is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organization. The Dover Century Club is "Living the Volunteer Spirit" with members who are dedicated to strengthening their community and enhancing the lives of others through volunteerism.