Delaware Division of Child Support Services offices in all three counties will be closed Sept. 27, due to an in-service staff meeting.

Child support customers who have in-person business are encouraged to come earlier in the week.

Account information can be accessed 24/7 by calling the Automated Assistance Line at 577-7171 or logging into the customer website. Information about the customer website and how to create a username and password can be found at dhss.delaware.gov/dcss.

Delaware Child Support Services offices will return to regular hours at 8 a.m. Sept. 30.

For more, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dcss.